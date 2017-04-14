Fidget Spinners are the hot Easter toy

The fidget spinner is the hot new toy and is receiving praise from psychologists and parents alike.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, it’s flying off store shelves. Eyewitness News went to find out more about this little toy making some big waves.

"There's some that glow in the dark. There's some that light up,” Amatos Toy & Hobby store owner Diane Gervais said about the fidget spinners. “There's solid ones. They're metallic ones. "



These fidget spinners and fidget cubes are all the rage. In fact, Gervais said Amatos Toy & Hobby in Middletown has been selling out of them every day.

"They're really popular with kids and parents and the Easter Bunny,” Gervais said.

These fidget spinners and fidget cubes are popular with mental health professionals as well. Dr. Laura Saunders is a licensed psychologist with the Institute of Living. Saunders said she has recommended them to a lot of her clients suffering from ADHD or anxiety and has seen a dramatic improvement.

"I think it really provides a great way to focus, so if your hands are doing something it allows the brain to shift its energy into focusing on what you're doing,” Saunders said.

But, psychologists warn if they're not used properly, they could become a distraction.

"Like anything it needs to have guidelines attached to it so in a classroom it shouldn't be tossed to your neighbor or tossed across the table,” Saunders said. “It's meant to be used discretely."

It seems local schools are aware of the positives and the negatives of the toys, which range in price from $10 to $20.

"We have not banned the use of these devices in classrooms,” Bristol Superintendent Ellen Solek said. “However, those Bristol students who may benefit from such devices are allowed to use them only under adult-supervised conditions where they cannot become a distraction to others in the classroom."

"I work as a para right now and I'm student teaching,” Kate Tsahalis, of Middletown, said. “I think for kids with attention disorders it could definitely be helpful."

