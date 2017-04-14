New Haven teacher arrested for sexual assault

Jennifer Frechette, who is a local high school drama teacher, is arrested, accused of having sex with a student. (Wilbur Cross website)

A Connecticut high school drama teacher arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.

Concerned parents reached out to Eyewitness News and the station to the allegations. Jennifer Frechette was removed from the classroom at Wilbur Cross High School back in the winter.

Frechette turned herself into police on Thursday night and was charged with second-degree sex assault, fourth-degree sex assault and risk of injury to a minor.

"She's very friendly, just an outgoing person," Harold Houston, of New Haven, said. "I'm shocked."

There was no answer at Frechette's New Haven home on Friday afternoon. But, Houston, who lives a few houses down, said the allegations are difficult to process.

"I know she was involved with the Drama Club over there," Houston said.

Frechette, 44-year -old mother, taught acting classes at Wilbur Cross High School along with heading up the school's drama club and directing the school plays. Until, according to parents, Frechette was removed from the school back in the winter when the allegations first surfaced.

A number of posts on Frechette's Facebook page, refer to her drama students at Wilbur Cross High School and past productions she helped put on there.

"The people that you least expect to hear something like this," Houston said. "Obviously everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, so right at the moment its allegations, but its frightening to think that someone you know, these allegations have been made against them."

There was no word yet on a court date.

Eyewitness News did reach out to New Haven's superintendent along with the school district's chief operating officer a number of times for a comment on Friday. They did not respond to Eyewitness News' requests.

