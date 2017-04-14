Litchfield County dispatcher delivers baby

A family in Goshen is celebrating with their new baby on Friday because of some help from a 911 operator.

The first call of the day came in around six a.m. for Litchfield County dispatcher Matthew Ludwig.

"It was screaming in the background, it could go either way, you don't know," Ludwig said.

At first, it was panic for Ian Parker and his wife Cara as she went into labor at home, but he called 911 for help. On the other end of the phone, Ludwig said he soon found out why the person on the other end of that call was so frantic.

"My wife is in active labor right now," Ian Parker said.

Through the chaos, Ludwig stayed calm and actually walked Ian through delivering his baby.

Ludwig told the family to “stay on the line. I’m going to help you through this.”

Ludwig quickly alerted his colleagues.

"At that point, I echoed it back so my three other partners, Jason, Missy, and Adam in the room knew that I had a really significant call that needed the utmost attention," he said.

And then he got to work, guiding the dad on how to deliver his own baby.

"OK, hold on, I'm going to help you through this," Ludwig said.

He told the husband to tell his wife not to prevent the delivery.

"He guided the head and the shoulders out," Ludwig said.

Ludwig tried to keep the mother and the father calm.

"Remember the baby will be slippery, so don't drop him, ok?" he said.

And then, here comes the baby.

Ludwig: is it a boy or a girl?

Cara Parker: I don't even know. I didn’t even look…it's a boy!

The new dad wrapped the baby in the towel and handed it to mom. Then the ambulance arrived, the birth seamlessly taking place over the course of 10 minutes.

Ian and Cara are at the hospital with baby Ian and they're all doing great.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.