Gold Star Bridge to undergo major renovations

The Gold Star Bridge will be undergoing major renovations next year. (WFSB)

Anyone planning on using the Gold Star Bridge over the next five years can expect delays.

That's because the state's longest bridge span, the Goldstar Bridge between New London and Groton is about to undergo some major renovation work.

But it'll take five years to complete which will mean delays and interruptions for commuters.

Channel Three's Kevin Hogan took a closer look at the project.

Phase one of the project will be stripping and repaving the southbound span.

Phase two will be an overhaul of the original bridge the Northbound Span that was built in the 40's.

Contractors have already started the prep work for a $200 million, five-year renovation of the Gold Star Bridge.

Southbound will be done first.

It carries I-95 and Route One between Groton and New London.

The southbound overhaul starts Monday.

It will take two years at a cost of $30 million stripping away the asphalt roadway repairing the concrete deck underneath.

The first things drivers will see are lane closures and jersey barriers.

"I'm sure there are safety concerns there. Obviously, it's an Old Bridge you know," John Caldwell, of New London, said.

The original span, which carries southbound traffic, was built in 1973, with upgrades made in the 1990's.

"I think it is a good thing. If they money is appropriated, it should be done," Juan Mandry, of New London said.

The bigger phase of the Gold Star renovation will be to the northbound travel portion, the original bridge.

The work will start next Spring and will take four years to complete at a cost of $200 million to replace the concrete deck, strengthening and upgrading the steel.

The Connecticut D.O.T. plans to keep four of the five southbound lanes open during the start of the project over the busy summer months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, working mostly during the day time.

"They need to do it but I know it's going to be inconvenient," Millie Burke, of Groton said.

While inconvenient, the Connecticut D.O.T. said they hope to keep at least three lanes open at all times.

