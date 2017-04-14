Wallingford winery to expand cellar, tasting room and deck

One of the vineyards that put central Connecticut on the Wine Trail map is expanding. The changes coming to Gouveia Vineyard. (WFSB)

One of the Vineyards that put Central Connecticut on the Wine Trail Map is expanding.

The town of Wallingford approved an expansion at Gouveia Vineyards.

Channel Three's Matthew Campbell went to check out the changes that are happening to the local business.

The grapes at Gouveia is thriving. The grapes were planted back in 1999 and now they are really starting to flourish.

More grapes mean more wine and now more space to put it and the people to come and enjoy it.

Henry and Vensa Violette made the most of the beautiful weather and enjoyed a glass of Gouveia's red wine and the sprawling view of the vineyard.

But on weekends, the Violettes know they'll be mixing it up with dozens of other couples jostling for the same tranquility.

"There's just too many people, you can't really sit down if you're looking for a peaceful atmosphere," Violette said.

That's just one of the reasons owners at the Vineyard are looking to expand.

Winemaker Maryann Houde explains, the grapes are now 18 years-old and producing their full potential.

"We're now doing about 100,000 bottles a year," Houde said.

Compare that to just a few years ago when they were producing 75,000. So with business booming, maximum production is a good problem to have.

Gouveia just didn't have the space to accommodate it.

When Houde shows the cellar, it's tight.

"There's a lot of maneuvering and logistical issues that we have when we're processing the wine," Houde said.

For the last four years, Gouveia worked on plans to expand the cellar, the tasting room and even add a deck for more patrons. All were approved this week.

But it didn't come easy. Some were worried about additional traffic in the whirlwind hill road neighborhood.

Owners were able to reassure town officials and they said a traffic study won't be needed.

"We also had a lot of support from the neighbors who said that traffic on the road that we're on, that they live in, there was no issue at all," Houde said.

It's good news for couples like the Violettes who are looking for the room to enjoy the Vineyard for years to come.

There's no firm timetable as to when the deck will be ready, but Gouveia owners are excited to start.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.