"April the Giraffe" finally welcomes her new calf

It's finally happened!

One of the most highly anticipated births of the year has occurred. April the Giraffe began giving birth early Saturday morning at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y.

Zoo officials said the new calf will weigh nearly 150 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall.

This is April's fourth calf. Saturday afternoon officials announced the newborn calf was a boy. The new giraffe does not have a name just yet, the zoo planned on holding a naming contest shortly after the birth.

April came her to her fame in February when the zoo put up a live feed to document her pregnancy and the birth.

For more on April the Giraffe you can visit the website Animal Adventure Park set up here.

