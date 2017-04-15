Brush fire sparked at Giuffrida Park in Meriden

Firefighters responded to a brush fire at Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

The fire, which firefighters said sparked due to the dry conditions, was contained and knocked down within 3 hours.

Firefighters arrived on scene to the Westfield Street park at 3:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Ryan Dunn told Eyewitness News that the incoming rain showers helped the firefighters knock down the widespread fire quicker.

The cause of the brush fire is under investigation by the city of Meriden fire marshal.

