Police identify husband who drowned after falling overboard in Milford

Officials in Milford are working to determine the cause of a man's fall overboard into the Long Island Sound in Milford. (WFSB)

Police and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental, DEEP have identified the man who drowned after he fell overboard into the Long Island Sound in Milford.

A representative from DEEP identified the man as 43-year-old Mount Sinai, New York resident, Richard Melucci. Both Melucci and his wife were in the 25ft long boat, off the coast of the Silver Sands State Park when fire officials said he fell overboard.

The accident took place around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental, DEEP, told Eyewitness News that Melucci was in the water for 55 minutes before crews rescued him.

Officials said the couple was from New York and were visiting for the day. Crews responded to a wife's calls for help stating that her husband had fallen into the water and was struggling to stay afloat.

"The female occupant stayed on the vessel and attempted to throw a life ring out several times without success and ultimately the vessel drifted about a mile away from where the incident occurred," said Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police Captain Keith Williams.

Despite extensive life saving efforts performed by the fire and hospital personnel, Melucci succumbed to his injuries at Milford hospital.

Melucci's wife was also taken to the hospital. Her conditions are also unknown.

The vessel was towed to Milford Landing where Milford Police are conducting a full investigation, fire officials said in a release.

