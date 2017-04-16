Parishioners enjoy Easter sunrise in the park

Dozens gathered for a sunrise service at Elizabeth Park on Easter Sunday (WFSB)

It was a beautiful Easter morning across the state and dozens of people welcomed the holiday with a sunrise service, including parishioners in Hartford.

Channel Three's Sujata Jain took a look at the long-standing tradition.

The stunning sunshine greeted parishioners at Elizabeth Park overlook this morning, many of whom said they love starting their day with an early service.

"I love to come here. It's beautiful," Kim Breton, of Newington said.

People brought lawn chairs and dressed warmly for the hour-long celebration at 6 a.m.

Asylum Hill Congregational Church said it has been doing the early morning service for years.

Church officials say it usually brings about 150 people together.

"It's a tradition that Kim and I have about coming first thing in the morning and what a better way to celebrate Easter Sunday," Kathy Christianson, of Newinton said.

Those who took part said it is calming and peaceful to start Easter Sunday outside. They said it feels like a fresh start.

"That was the awesome part I think. Don't you agree? That there were so many people here and the quiet and the birds and the trees, and the service was just wonderful," Christianson said.

