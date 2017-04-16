PD: Bethel man accused of stealing dirt bikes

Two men riding dirt bikes on I-84 in Danbury on Saturday sent police on a chase.

The chase started on I-84 west near exit 4, when troopers noticed the riders traveling slow and doing "wheelies” on the highway.

The two men failed to stop for a trooper who tried to pull them over.

Police were ultimately able to catch up to them, and discovered that the dirt bikes were stolen out of New Milford in 2016.

They arrested 20-year-old Jose Javier Garcia-Polanco of Bethel and charged him with third-degree larceny and several other motor vehicle charges.

The other rider was issued an infraction for several motor vehicle violations.

