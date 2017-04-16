Warm weather brings people to beach on Easter Sunday

It was a beautiful day to get outside on Easter Sunday.

Many went to the beach, dusting off their chairs, to enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures.

"We thought no one would be here, but it turned out a lot of people were here,” said Jake from Clinton.

He and his family headed out to Hammonasset Beach State Park on Sunday to enjoy the summer-like weather, and they weren’t alone.

People brought towels, bathing suits and chairs to lounge in on the beach.

"We were just talking about how last year the first time we were at the beach in late May, and now here we are in April,” said Emily Allen, of Simsbury.

While some are hoping the warm weather is here to stay, others say we can't get too excited just yet.

"It can be very warm, but you don't know -- it can be snowing in seven or 10 days,” said Art Lesyk, of Branford.

