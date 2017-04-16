Car crashes into utility pole in Broad Brook

East Road in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Road and Reservoir Avenue.

The fire department said the road is closed between Depot Street and Chamberlain Road.

At least one occupant was taken to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

