Overnight showers lead to cooler temps

The sunshine and warm weather on Easter Sunday were enjoyed by many, but those high temps aren't going to stick around.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said overnight showers will lead to a bit of a cool down for the state.

Even though it was a pretty warm day, with temperatures in the 80s for much of the state, no records were broken on Sunday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms rolled into the state around 7 p.m.

“As they pass through between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. they will fizzle out over the state,” Cameron said.

Track the showers with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Parts of the state reported gusty winds, and heavy downpours on Sunday evening.

Sections of Waterbury saw some minor damage and some power outages.

“By the time they reach Hartford, that threat will be greatly diminished and, by the time they reach southeastern Connecticut after 9 or 10 p.m., they will be light showers,” Cameron said.

Skies will clear after midnight, and lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild, with temperatures close to 70 degrees.

Winds could gust to 20 to 30 mph, and the air will be dry, making high fire danger conditions.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

The weather will turn more unsettled for the rest of the week.

Showers could develop Wednesday morning, and will continue during the afternoon.

“A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either, given the stability parameters. We are forecasting highs in the upper 50s and 60s,” Cameron said.

To read the rest of the Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.