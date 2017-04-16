PD: Elderly man killed in tractor accident

An elderly man in Granby died in a tractor accident on Sunday evening.

Police identified the victim as 88-year-old Gilbert Hale of Halve View Drive in Granby.

It happened at his home off of Route 20, around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Hale was working on his property while driving the small tractor.

Investigators said he turned off the machine and got off of it.

However, it rolled and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

