Man accused of setting Shelton home on fire

Police in Shelton have arrested a man accused of setting a house on fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home in downtown Shelton around 3 p.m. on Sunday where a fire broke out in a basement.

All occupants got out of the home safely.

An area resident told police a man, identified as 51-year-old Michael Karolkowski, stated that he had just lit the house on fire.

Police located Karolkowski, arrested him and charged him with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

