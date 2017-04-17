Ellington husband charged in wife’s murder to post $1 million bond

Connie's parents Ken and Cindi Margotta released this letter to the media

Connecticut State Police arrested Richard Dabate on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder, Tampering with Evidence and Providing False Statement. (CT State Police)

Richard Dabate is scheduled to face a judge for his wife's murder in Dec. 2015. (WFSB/State police photos)

The husband of a murdered Ellington woman appeared in Rockville Superior Court on Monday morning.

Police arrested Richard Dabate on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Connie Dabate, in 2015.

Dabate was also charged with tampering with evidence and providing a false statement.

In court on Monday, court officials said he planned to post the $1 million bond, however that didn't happen on Monday.

State police said they were called the couple's home on Birch View Drive in Ellington during the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, for a "residential alarm." Smoke was found inside the home. A short time later, police found Richard Dabate's 39-year-old wife dead.

Police said the call came in initially as a suspicious home invasion just days before Christmas. There were four 911 calls made to police. There was no voice at first, but the listener could hear smoke alarms in the background.

Richard Dabate was also hurt by whatever happened. However, Connecticut State Police never told Eyewitness News how he was injured.

The medical examiner determined Connie Dabate's cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. Her death was classified as a homicide.

During the arraignment, prosecutor Cynthia Baer wanted to increase the bail to $5 million, however, Judge Samuel Sferrazza decided to keep it at $1 million. The court officials said Richard Dabate was working to sell five pieces of property to put towards his bail.

According to court documents, Dabate admitted to police he was having an affair with a woman he has known since high school. He claims they were "on and off for seven years" and she was pregnant with his child.

Dabate told police Connie knew about that, saying "she was amazing. I never expected it to go that way."

But a relative of Connie told police that Connie would "absolutely not be okay with Dabate having a baby with someone.”

Wayne Rioux, who spoke to Eyewitness News on behalf of Connie's family, said at times her parents don't understand how something like this could have ever happened.

"Well, I just think anyone wants justice. They just want the truth and they just want to know why," Rioux said.

Neighbors who live near Dabate have been waiting for an arrest since the murder.

"It was a shock. A big shock...you stop and think about how little you know about your neighbors," said Bob Thompson, who remembers Christmas 2015 like it was yesterday.

He was shocked to hear the Connie was shot and killed in her home, located just behind his house.

The neighborhood quickly speculated that her husband was the killer.

"We didn't know specifically but we all felt it would be him who did it," Thompson said.

As months went on without any arrest in her murder, Thompson and other neighbors grew concerned about the hold up.

"Total frustration...total frustration. Everyone I spoke to felt the same way they were looking for some type of activity," Thompson said. "I hope there is some justice in it. He took her away. She was 39 years old. She had a lot of life ahead of her."

Rick Dabate has already been transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center, according to the clerk's office.

The next court appearance for Richard Dabate was scheduled for April 28.

