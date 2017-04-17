Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Wallingford

Quinnipiac Avenue in Wallingford was closed on Monday after a car struck a person. (WFSB photo)

A woman was struck and killed by a driver in downtown Wallingford on Monday morning.

According to police, it happened on Quinnipiac Street just east of South Cherry Street around 6:35 a.m.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Mary Stabile.

She suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

They said a portion of the road between South Colony Road and South Cherry Street was closed.

Police were in the process of reopening it as of 9 a.m.

They said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Michael Marchitto Jr. of Wallingford, hit Stabile who was not in a crosswalk. He did stop after it happened and is cooperating with investigators.

Stabile was pronounced dead around 7:15 a.m.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly how it happened.

They said sun glare may have contributed. Speed was not found to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer James Knowlton at 203-294-2818 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.