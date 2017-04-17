State police release name of man killed in shooting involving Suffield officer

State police have identified a man killed in a Suffield officer-involved shooting that happened last Thursday.

The man who was shot was identified as 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis of West Springfield, MA.

Troopers said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when a Suffield police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on East Street South.

Investigators said some sort of an interaction led to the officer firing at least one round.

Gezotis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, who has not been identified, was not shot, but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

