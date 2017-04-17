Hackers target hotels, some in CT

A number of hotels in Connecticut were among those affected by a hotel data breach.

InterContinental Hotels Group, which includes Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, said it notified gusts of a payment card incident that affected locations across the country.

The affected locations in Connecticut included Branford, East Hartford, Meriden, Milford, Mystic, New London, Newington, Norwich, Southington and Vernon.

"Many IHG-branded locations are independently owned and operated franchises, and certain of these franchisee operated locations in the Americas were made aware by payment card networks of patterns of unauthorized charges occurring on payment cards after they were legitimately used at their locations," IHG said in an online statement. "To ensure an efficient and effective response, IHG hired a leading cyber security firm on behalf of franchisees to coordinate an examination of the payment card processing systems of franchise hotel locations in the Americas region."

The firm detected signs of malware designed to access payment card information from cards used at front desks.

The malware appeared to have been in place from Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016.

However, there was no confirmation that it had been removed until February and March of 2017.

"It is always advisable to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity," the company said. "You should immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner."

Anyone with questions about what happened could contact IHG at 855-330-6367.

For more information, head to the company's website

