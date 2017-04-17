Thousands to celebrate 17th annual Latino Expo at XL Center

Thousands are expected to attend the northeast’s only festival of Hispanic multi-cultural business, autos, jobs, education and healthcare.

The 17th annual Latino Expo and Auto Show will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, at the XL Center in Hartford from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

The Expo offers its attendees an opportunity to plan for their future while making business and education connections. There is something for all ages at the Latino Expo.

The event will feature music, dance, great food, fun and prizes. Admission to this 3Cares event is free.

