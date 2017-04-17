Next door neighbor charged in Middletown stabbing

A man and a woman were hospitalized for stab wounds and fingered their next door neighbor as the suspect, according to Middletown police.

Officers said 62-year-old Kevin Gerard Foster faces two counts of first-degree assault.

According to witnesses, police said Foster and the male victim were arguing on Sunday over a claim that Foster had been looking in the windows at the female victim in their Washington Street apartment.

The witnesses said Foster eventually left and the victims went outside to use the phone.

Moments later, police said the victims returned inside and reported that they were stabbed by Foster. Both victims were physically unable to provide any details about what happened but were able to identify Foster as the suspect.

None of the witnesses actually saw the stabbing.

When police arrived, they said Foster was standing outside of the building with a knife, which he dropped. They said they heard Foster make certain remarks that incriminated himself.

Foster told police that the male victim was the instigator and had kicked him in the groin. He admitted to stabbing him in the stomach.

At that point, Foster said the female became involved by coming at him with something that looked like a hammer. Foster claimed to have blocked her attack and stabbed her in the stomach.

Foster was held on a $150,000 surety bond and was arrested in Middletown court on Monday.

