Fire reported on Ragged Mountain in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters were investigating a "confirmed fire" on Ragged Mountain in Berlin on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

