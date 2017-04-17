WFSB partners with Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter for annual brain ball event

WFSB Channel 3 is once again joining the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter for this year’s Brain Ball.

This philanthropic event is held with the intention of raising awareness related to the Alzheimer’s disease. Proceeds from this event will benefit research and support services offered to those who have been affected by the life-altering disease.

The 2017 Brain Ball will be held at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford on June 10.

For more information about the event or ways to support the organization, click here.

