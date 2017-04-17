WFSB to Partner with Hartford Business Journal for the Women in Business 15th Anniversary

In partnership with the Hartford Business Journal, WFSB will be the exclusive media partner for the 2017 Women in Business luncheon. Join us in honoring eight remarkable business women at this year’s 15th anniversary event.

Additional sponsors of this year’s Women in Business luncheon include Trinity Health New England, UConn School of Business, Morgan Stanley, The Pita Group, and Westfarms.

The keynote speaker for this event is Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of Ms. Foundation for Women and 2008 Women in Business Honoree.

The luncheon will take place on May 10, between 11:00am-1:45pm at the Hartford Hilton.

To register for this event, please click here.

