Older woman encountered home invasion suspect

Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who broke into a home in Marlborough (WFSB)

Police are looking for more information following a home invasion that happened in Marlborough on Monday morning.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a home on Denler Drive.

An older woman was home when the man forced his way into her home by kicking in a door, police said.

The man, described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old, went into a bedroom and stole jewelry before running out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Residents in the area said there has also been a rash of car break-ins lately, including one just a few hours before the home invasion.

One neighbor said his wife was victimized, and said the thieves are taking a lot more than just stuff.

“The sanctuary yeah it's gone, you feel almost dirty because people are rummaging through your private stuff so yeah...it's annoying and frustrating,” said Mark Georgiades, who lives in the area.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

He was wearing dark colored pants, sneakers, a maroon shirt and a dark colored baseball hat. He was also wearing white gloves, police said. The homeowner also described him as "chubby."

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400. Police are also asking that anyone with home surveillance cameras to contact them.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.