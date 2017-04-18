Milford starts spraying for mosquitoes

Milford started spraying for mosquitoes as part of their control program on Tuesday morning.

According to city officials, with the return of warm weather and rain, residents can expect the return of mosquitoes.

All Habitat Services monitoring the wetlands habitats in Milford and treating the marshy areas throughout the City. Next on the list are the storm drains and catch basins.

"It's about 10 fluid ounces of water, in that there are probably 30 mosquitoes," Dan Roach with All Habitat Services said while crews were spraying on Tuesday. "And with that, we extrapolate the size of the pool, the amount of water, the density per dip, will tell us approximately how man mosquitoes are in that habitat."

The primary focus of the Milford Health Department's program was prevention through mosquito breeding site reduction, especially in densely populated areas, and education about personal protection.

A full grown female could end up laying 200 eggs. That's why the city of Milford's contractor is already monitoring the westlands and treating marshy areas such as at Eisenhower Park.

"The warmer winter weather we had, as well as the wet weather we've had, that's perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed," Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph said.

The city said its yearly preventive mosquito program costs about $60,000 and by targeting known sites, this early in the season, it can decrease the number of bugs transmitting diseases, later on.

"In this region of the state, West Nile Virus would be the key mosquito born virus," John Sheppard with Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said. "In other parts of the state, especially the southeastern corner, we think of and we monitor closely for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus."

Mosquito control efforts early in the season can decrease the risk of human transmission of West Nile Virus (WNV) and other vector borne associated diseases.

As mosquitoes and Zika virus continue to make headlines, it is important to note that Zika virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito.

This mosquito species is not present in Connecticut and a closely related species found in low numbers in Connecticut is unlikely to present a risk of Zika virus infection to people. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported that there was no Zika virus activity detected in mosquitoes for 2016.

Starting in June, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station will start identifying, trapping and testing mosquitoes all across the state including two spots in Milford.

The Milford Health Department advises residents of the 3 "D's" for protection.

Drain or Dump any standing water including water in planters, tires or tree holes.

Dress - wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. When practical, weat long sleeves and pants.

Defend against mosquito bites by using a repellent.

