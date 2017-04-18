Firefighters battle East Hartford house fire

Two people needed treatment for smoke inhalation following an overnight house fire in East Hartford.

According to firefighters, the fire started on the first floor of a home on Saunders Street.

Everyone who was in the home at the time made it out before crews arrived.

A 19-year-old and a 10-year-old were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There's no word on a cause.

Firefighters reported significant damage to the home.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.