Woman burned in Bristol house fire

A woman was burned in a house fire in Bristol on Monday night (WFSB)

A woman is recovering after being hurt in a house fire in Bristol.

Crews were called to Topsfield Rd. just after after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The deputy fire chief on the scene said the woman was taken to the hospital with burns on her back and was treated for smoke inhalation.

According to firefighters, it took them 15-20 minutes to knock the fire down.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.