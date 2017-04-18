Death of starved, abused Hartford teen determined to homicide

The medical examiner has determined the death of a teen with autism, who died from being malnourished and abuse, was a homicide.

According to police, 33-year-old Katiria Tirado's 17-year-old son died on Feb. 14.

His mother Katiria Tirado dialed 911 around 2:50 a.m. because Matthew Tirado was vomiting and had "gall stones." He died at the hospital.

The next day, police said they were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the circumstances of his death were suspicious.

The office said Matthew Tirado had body trauma and was severely malnourished. It said he was 5'9" tall and weighed about 84 pounds.

Katiria Tirado was charged with cruelty to persons. She faced a judge in Hartford on Tuesday and is due back in court on May 15.

After Tuesday's investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Hartford State's Attorney said Tirado is expected to face more serious charges including a possible murder charge. Police along with the Hartford State's Attorney will determine those charges.

