Brothers arrested after one leads Plainfield police on stolen dirt bike pursuit

Two brothers were arrested in Plainfield after one of them led police on a stolen dirt bike pursuit Monday.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Menders and 26-year-old Travis Menders shortly after 11 a.m.

Officers said they originally went to an address on Ralph Street to serve an unrelated warrant.

When they arrived, Ryan Menders took off on a green Kawasaki dirt bike. He sped into the rails-to-trails near North Main Street in the Moosup section of town.

Officers conducted patrol checks in the area and eventually found Ryan Menders off of Withey Hill Road.

He once again tried to flee, but police said they were able to subdue him with a Taser.

The unregistered dirt bike was found to be stolen out of Sterling and was returned to its owners.

Ryan Menders was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license, interfering with an officer, disobeying the signal of an officer and third-degree larceny.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson on May 1.

His brother, Travis Menders, was arrested afterward for violating probation and held on a $50,000.

Travis Menders faced a judge on Monday in Danielson.

