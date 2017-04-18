Suspected Cleveland Facebook killer found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A billboard for suspected Cleveland killer Steve Stephens popped up in Hartford this week. (WFSB photo)

A man who Cleveland police said broadcast the shooting death of an innocent man on Facebook has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pennsylvania State Police said just before noon that Steve Stephens was spotted this morning in Erie County.

After a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself, they said.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Cleveland officials held a news conference with more information where they said information is still preliminary. It took place a little after noon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the search for Stephens extended into Connecticut.

Billboards with Stephens' picture have been spotted along highways in the state, including in Hartford.

However, there was no indication that he's in the state.

"The information regarding Stephens has been sent out across the country to all law enforcement agencies, and is available for all people to see and be aware of," said Trooper Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police.

Officials in Cleveland said that while there have been a number of social media posts referencing Stephens' whereabouts, they were unfounded.

Baltimore police posted that major cities in the eastern portion of the country have experienced similar reports of suspect sightings.

Pings of Stephens' phone were detected near Erie, PA on Sunday.

People as far east as New York were told to remain vigilant.

Stephens is accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday. He posted video of the murder to his Facebook page.

In the video, he blamed an ex-girlfriend for the crime.

He then broadcasted a Facebook Live video of himself bragging about other alleged killings. However, police in Cleveland have been unable to confirm any other deaths.

Stephens was described as standing 6'1" tall, weighing 244 pounds and being bald with a full beard. He was wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt.

The car he was driving was a white or cream-colored Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio tag E363630.

A number of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and ATF, offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and prosecution of Stephens.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

