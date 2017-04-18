Overnight crash in Guilford leaves woman dead

A crash on Interstate 95 south in Guilford proved to be deadly, according to state police.

Troopers identified the victim as 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds of New Haven.

They said Reynolds was traveling south just before 12:30 a.m. when she drifted off of the road onto the right shoulder and hit a wire rope guide and a Department of Transportation sign.

Investigators said she also struck a number of trees, which caused "catastrophic damage" upon impact.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the only one in the vehicle, state police said.

There's no word on what caused Reynolds to drift off of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.

