Firefighters knock down compressor fire in Ellington

A compressor fire was reported in Ellington. (WFSB)

Firefighters made quick work of a compressor fire in Ellington on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported on Jobs Hill Road near the intersection of Sadds Mill Road around 1:45 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Somers and Crystal Lake fire departments were providing mutual aid.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.