PD: PTO president accused of stealing funds after book fair in Vernon

A parent, who volunteered to for the Vernon Parent Teacher Organization, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from that chapter after a book fair.

Vernon resident Tammy Szrejna, 43, was charged with one count of third-degree larceny after police said she embezzled $2,416.34 in funds collected from a book fair.

The arrest of Szrejna came after the school administration "learned from the book fair vendor that an outstanding bill from the book fair had not been paid." Those school officials determined that there were "potential financial improprieties" and they immediately contacted police, who launched an investigation into Szrenja.

Police said that Szrejna is not an employee of the Vernon Public Schools or Town of Vernon. She was president of the Vernon Parent Teacher Organization but served only in a volunteer role on the PTO.

Police also stated, "PTO organization has its own separate bylaws, tax identification number, and bank accounts and worked directly with the book fair vendor to raise funds."

Investigators determined that Szrejna was solely responsible for the theft. She turned herself at the Vernon Police Department on Tuesday. Police said no more arrests were expected in the investigation.

Szrenja posted the $15,000 bond, according to police. She is expected to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on May 2.

