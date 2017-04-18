No arrests made in Bristol park fight

No arrests were made on Wednesday after a huge brawl at a park in Bristol that was caught on camera.

The videos posted to social media and YouTube showed tempers flaring during what police called a “large fight” at Rockwell Park. The incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Now, police are trying to identify those involved in the broad daylight fight.

“Chick was in her bra, everyone was clubbing everyone in the face and it was so ruthless,” eyewitness Matt Alio said.

Alio said the fight lasted a couple of minutes.

“There was just a swarm of people and everyone was just clubbing each other,” Alio said.

The videos of the fight appear to show the attackers as women. For minutes in the video, they'd argue, before it erupted into this hair-pulling, fist-throwing, and body-tossing brawl.

“Don't know what started it, but it was wild and no one even tried to stop it,” Alio said.

“There's a whole bunch of children here,” eyewitness Evelyn Gonzales said. “For that to be occurring with children here, it's ignorant.”

Gonzales said she was at Rockwell Park for the fight. Her two-year-old thankfully wasn't, but many children were at Rockwell Park. The fight also attracted dozens of people.

“There was like five crowds in different sections of the park,” Gonzales said. “It was obviously big.”

The women involved all seemed to be in their teens, twenties, and some, even older. Parents are looking to hold them accountable.

“They're old enough to know this isn't the place for it. There's little kids around and these days’ people are so temperamental weapons are involved nowadays,” Gonzales said. “It's too dangerous for it to be happening.”

Eyewitness News did see extra police out on Tuesday as they were patrolling the area.

The mayor is promising people will get called in and arrests may be made in the incident. Police said they have crystal clear footage and have identified some of the suspects in the video. But, on Wednesday, no arrests were made in the case and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

