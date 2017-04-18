Civil lawsuit filed against Glastonbury businessman

A civil lawsuit is being filed against Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, arrested by federal officials in a sex trafficking ring.(Danbury police photo)

A civil lawsuit is being filed against a Glastonbury man arrested by federal officials in a sex trafficking ring.

Bruce Bemer was charged with paying young men for sex. Bemer is one of three men arrested in a sex trafficking ring. According to police, these incidents went on for years and there could be as many as a hundred victims.

The attorney for two victims Kevin Ferry said he wants to make sure there's enough money for compensation.

"We will be seeking an attachment of $5 million of Bemer's asset, which will freeze his assets until this case is over,” Ferry said.

Ferry represents two young men who say they were sold for sex. Ferry said one of those victims is a minor. Both said they were paid to have sex with Bemer, who is a prominent Glastonbury businessman and owns several companies.

The federal authorities arrested Bemer and two others, Robert King and William Trefzger, for running a sex trafficking ring for decades.

Several young men have told police they were paid roughly $200 to have sex with Bemer. Some of them say they were brought to Bemer's propane business in Glastonbury. Bemer also owns the Waterford Speedbowl and three motorcycle businesses.

In response to the civil action, Bemer's attorney John Droney said "we intend to vigorously resist these claims and take the opportunity to learn more about victims and what their motivation and background is"

Some of the young men, according to the police report, live in state group homes and are mentally disabled. One has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia.

"There are so many people out there who have victimized by this guy that are struggling and afraid,” Ferry said. “And they don't want to say anything. They need to know they can come forward. Their identity can be protected."

This is the second civil suit filed against Bemer. A New Haven attorney, who represents as many as seven victims, has filed action to seize $10 million in assets.

Bemer will be in Danbury Superior Court next week on the criminal charges.

