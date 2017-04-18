Rock launched into Southington home

A family wants to know who threw a rock at their home in Southington this week.

Mike Pereira said his family was still shaken, but they know it could have been a lot worse.

“You feel like you're safe here and then something like this happens, so it's pretty troubling,” Pereira said.

Pereira said his sense of security and sanctuary were shattered, literally, when someone launched a rock through their home on November Lane Road where a mother and her seven-year-old Louis were inside.

“It penetrated the double glass, the back wall,” Pereira said.

Pereira was at work when it happened, but rushed home to his wife and son.

“If it hit my wife or child, it could have caused serious injury, if not worse,” Pereira said.

Pereira said when arrived, police were combing the Plantsville neighborhood, but the search didn't turn up anyone.

“Maybe it was some kids messing around, joking around and didn't realize what damage they could do,” Pereira said.

The rock is now with police as they investigate the incident.

“I'm thinking it was a potato launcher,” Pereira said. “It definitely wasn't by hand.”

Pereira is leaving the investigation to the detectives because he's now responsible for reassuring his seven-year-old, everything will be OK.

“He's been alright,” Pereira said. “He was shaken up at first, but he's been good.”

The Southington Police Department is looking for assistance and said this seems to be an isolated incident. The Pereira family said they believe this was random and are hoping they weren't targeted.

