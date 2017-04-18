2 people dead after plane crash in East Windsor

SLIDESHOW: Two people have died after a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday evening. Here are photos from the scene of the crash.

Two people are dead after a plane crash in East Windsor. (WFSB)

Two people died after a single-engine plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident that took place at the Skylark Airport. FAA officials said a Luscombe 8A aircraft departed from Runway 10 at the airport around 6:45 p.m.

A short time later, the plane crashed into woods on Wells Road near the Skylark Airport.

EAST WINDSOR CT: @BroadBrookFire & @EWAmbulance are on scene of an aircraft acc on Wells Rd at the runway. 2 victims. 2 @LIFESTAR_CT rqstd. pic.twitter.com/qFaTf0TvKS — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) April 18, 2017

Authorities said two people were dead, but police said they are not releasing names until notification of their family.

The initial report is the plane stalled in the air and crashed, according to East Windsor Police detective Sgt. Matthew Carl. Crews found the plane, which was nose down and tail up, within 10-15 minutes about 50 yards deep into the woods, Carl added.

The FAA will work with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine what caused the plane to crash in East Windsor. The investigation is expected to take about two days.

The last deadly plane crash in the East Windsor area was about 35 years ago, Carl said.

Neighbors of the Skylark Airport described the landmark.

"It's a small airport, private airport and they have a lot of antique planes that fly out of here," East Windsor resident Travis Provera said.

Airplanes are common for East Windsor residents, but not always a welcome sight.

"It's scary because I live right down the road, so we see them fly over," Provera said. "It's just a matter of when they are going to go down, you don't know, you when to live this close to an airport."

Two Life Star medical helicopters were originally called to the scene, but the helicopters were canceled a short time later.

