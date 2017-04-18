Darien police K-9 retires from active duty

Grizzly is retiring from the Darien Police Department K-9, due to a medical condition. (WFSB)

The Darien Police Department K-9 was retiring from the line of duty due to a medical condition.

The 3.5-year-old Grizzly, who is a chocolate lab, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer called Chondrosarcoma

Grizzly rode his last tour of duty on April 11.

He will live out his days at Frank Reda of Superior K-9 Services where they will try to make him as comfortable as possible.

