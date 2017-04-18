Cash box stolen from farm in Granby

A cash box was swiped from one farm store in Granby this past weekend, which prompted the owners to get surveillance cameras.

Maple View Farm has long used the honor system, but now, they said this recent incident will help them keep a closer watch over who's coming in-and-out of their shop.

Eyewitness News visited another farm, who recently put the same system in place to stave off thieves.

"We have no interest in going after anyone,” Kate Bogli, who is owner of the Maple View Farm, said. “we just hope it doesn't happen again."

Maple View Farm was founded by the Bogli family back in 1950. Their sprawling property, which is located in the center of Granby, houses horses, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens. There's also a farm store, where people can go in and buy local products such as meat, vegetables and eggs.

"You just pick it up, make a list in our little book that says what you bought and make your own change in cash or leave a check,” Bogli said.

On Saturday, Bogli said someone stole their book and cash box from the store, with about $40 to $60 inside.

She added they rely heavily on the honor system with their customers especially because there are 50 acres of land to look after and take care of.

"It bothers me that someone would take something from the farms,” Barbara Zachs, who is a customer at the Maple View Farm, said. “It ruins the whole idea of doing it."

Bogli said having the store manned at all times isn't an option.

"We'd either really have to limit the hours, which would make it a lot less convenient for our customers, or it wouldn't be financially viable,” Bogli said.

After what happened, Bogli said they will be installing surveillance cameras to keep a much closer watch over who's coming in and out of this store.

"We've been trying to decide about that for a while and it just kinda made the decision for our now,” Bogli said.

Bogli said she's hoping these cameras, which will be placed both in the store and in the driveway, will be up in the coming days.

It's an idea the Hayes Family in North Granby also had after their cash box was ripped off their wall.

"There was nothing taken, but we decided it would be in our best interest to install cameras and lock everything up tight,” Dorothy Hayes, who owner at Sweet Pea Cheese, said. ”That’s what we did and we haven't had a problem since."

The Granby Police Department told Eyewitness News they'll be keeping a close watch over the area.

In the meantime, Bogli said she's grateful for the support they've received and for those who have reached out, wanting to help.

"The more the community just comes and shops and buys the local products,” Bogli said. “That's really what has supported us for generations and hopefully more generations."

