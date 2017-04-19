Family confirms identity of man killed in East Windsor plane crash

Two people were killed when a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday night. (WFSB photo)

Investigators continue to look into what caused a small plane to crash and kill two people in East Windsor on Tuesday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board was said to have arrived on the scene just before noon on Wednesday.

A Luscombe 8A aircraft, which is a 1946 model, departed from Runway 10 at the Skylark Airport around 6:45 p.m. and crashed, about a half a mile from Skylark Airport, a short time later.

"The indication is the airplane struck trees about 100 feet up and came to rest straight down," NTSB Sr. Air Safety Investigator Ralph Hicks said.

An official with Skylark Airport called the two men who died "experienced pilots" and that the airport was "devastated." He called the one who was flying extremely careful. He said they didn't understand what went wrong.

Wednesday evening, family members confirmed that the pilot who died was Bob Plourde, of Ellington.

The family released a statement that said "Bob was a loving husband and a tremendous father who had an affinity for flying. Our family is incredibly appreciative of the overwhelming support and outpouring of love from the community during this difficult time. At this time, we ask that the media respects our privacy while the investigation proceeds."

The official with Skylark Airport said they had been up flying for between 30 and 45 minutes while performing landings and takeoffs. He said everything appeared fine.

On Wednesday, federal officials launched their own investigation. Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were called to the scene.

The NTSB said the plane took a nose dive and landed in ground. The propeller was stuck in the ground and they were working with a local company to remove it.

"Basically the aircraft is inverted and embedded in the ground and below ground level and we see one propeller blade out of the ground. We are unable to move it right now," Hicks said.

The plane never caught on fire, Hicks added.

Eyewitnesses said they heard the single-engine aircraft stall in the air then plunge into the woods.

“It's terrible. I don't know who they are or anything,” East Windsor resident Flo Hall said. "It's so quiet here. It's unexpected."

Hall lives a few houses down from where the plane crashed down on private property near Rolocut Road.

“I'm not worried,” Hall said. “It's just something freaky that happened."

It's unclear where the Luscombe 8A aircraft was headed.

NTSB officials said if these planes are maintained, they will last.

"We have plenty of airplanes like this flying," Hick said. "As long as they're maintained properly and maintained annually with their inspections, they can fly for a long time."

Federal investigators were expected to be on the scene for at least two days to sift through evidence and try to figure out what led to the crash. NTSB officials said they still don't know why it happened and don't comment on occupants. NTSB officials added they will take it to Delaware to analyze and were trying to get maintenance reports.

There are no towers at Skylark Airport, so NTSB officials said there were no communications.

