Former U.S. Attorney's Office official exploring run for governor

A former official in the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that he has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for governor of Connecticut.

Democrat Chris Mattei said he spent years leading prosecutions of corrupt public officials as the former chief of the financial fraud and public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“We have arrived at a troubled time," he said in a statement. "It seems that the values that I grew up with and that so many of us share are being put to the test every day. Values of fairness and decency; tolerance and the rule of law. Many of us have stood up and joined together to defend those values.

Mattei called this is a time for citizenship.

"And, what I believe is that if we are to resist what’s happening in Washington, that work starts right here," he said.

Mattei is a Connecticut native who attended the University of Connecticut School of Law, according to his news release.

He became an assistant United States attorney.

Mattei said he prosecuted officials such as former Gov. John Rowland, who served time in prison for corruption charges.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced last week that he would not seek a third term as Connecticut's governor.

