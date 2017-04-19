Man pulled from CT River in Middletown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man pulled from CT River in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A man was pulled from the Connecticut River near the shore of Middletown on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of 1 Harbor Dr. near the swing bridge around 8 a.m.

The man's condition was unknown. 

Authorities are trying to determine how the man got into the water. 

