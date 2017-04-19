After bowing out in 2014 race, Visconti aiming for governor's seat again

Joe Visconti during a taping of Face the State. (WFSB photo)

Connecticut has not had a Republican governor since Jodi Rell's term ended in 2010.

Joe Visconti hopes to be the next one and filed paperwork on Wednesday morning to become Connecticut's governor in 2018.

Visconti made a gubernatorial run back in 2014 as an independent, but only polled as high as 7 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

He eventually bowed out of the race and endorsed Republican candidate Tom Foley, who had been trailing Malloy by 3 percentage points.

However, it wasn't enough to defeat Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Visconti, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump over social media, completed the form to form a candidate committee.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.