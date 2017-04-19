Teachers use baby dolls to teach first graders

Teachers are using baby dolls to teach first graders in Connecticut. (WFSB)

First-grade teachers helped Connecticut students learn about math, reading, and science by using baby dolls.

The lesson was being taught at the CREC Discovery Academy in Wethersfield.

Many said the best thing about their dolls is always next to them.

Seventy-five 1st graders made the dolls based on their weight when they were born.

"If you hold her for a longtime going up and down the stairs, it's really heavy because we're just kids," said Katelyn Reis, a student.

Teachers said they use them in all of the subjects from writing to social studies.

“It was a great way to synthesize everything that we teach here, all different subjects and for them to see how these subjects matter in their real lives,” Melissa Hickey, who is a first-grade teacher at CREC Discovery Academy, said.

The school's baby doll program encompasses all subjects from English to social studies.

"We had parents coming in to talk about the way their children came to be with their families, so it has been very powerful," Hickey said.

Students also built a cradle or stroller for their dolls incorporating simple physics and engineering.

Teachers said the dolls eventually take on a deeper role for the children. They teach them about acceptance and compassion.

"They really love them," Hickey said. "I thought that we would have some kind of reluctant or who didn't want to play with dolls at this age, but really every single child has embraced it."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.