President Trump coming to Coast Guard Academy in CT next month

President is coming to Connecticut next month.

Donald J. Trump is coming to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on May 17, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The president will deliver the keynote address at the 135th Commencement.

"Every commencement is a special occasion, but it is particularly memorable when the President presents our future leaders with their commissions. We are also grateful for the opportunity to highlight our Academy and our mission to develop leaders of character for the Coast Guard and the nation," Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies. Barack Obama delivered the speech in 2015 and focused on climate change.

It will be Trump's second time addressing graduates during commencement season this year.

He's scheduled to deliver the keynote address at graduation exercises at Virginia's Liberty University on May 13.

Exercises are scheduled to begin on May 17 at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

