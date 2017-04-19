Waterbury woman charged with extorting client for dominatrix services

Fatin Ahmad, who advertised dominatrix services online, has been charged with extorting a man by threatening to release videos of the client unless he paid her off. (CT State Police)

A Waterbury woman was arrested after police said she extorted a person for dominatrix services.

Fatin Ahmad, 35 was charged with voyeur material, second-degree larceny and voyeurism.

Her arrest comes after Ahmad posted several ads on Backpage.com. Connecticut State Police said this resulted in an unidentified victim contacting her for dominatrix services.

The victim told police that Ahmad videotaped him "in compromising positions and threatened to release the videos." Police said Ahmad threatening to release the video, "if the victim did not pay her the amount of money she was demanding."

Ahmad is being held on a $100,000 bond. She was arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on April 10. Her next court appearance is May 8 and she has not entered a plea.

