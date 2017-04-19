Ellington murder suspect out on bond today

Police have arrested the husband of an Ellington woman who was murdered in 2015.

Connecticut State Police arrested Richard Dabate on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder, Tampering with Evidence and Providing False Statement. (CT State Police)

The husband of a murdered Ellington woman appeared in Rockville Superior Court on Monday morning.

After he appeared in court on Monday, Richard Dabate posted his $1 million bond on Wednesday. (WFSB file photo)

An Ellington man charged with murdering his wife posted bond on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Richard Dabate on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Connie Dabate, in 2015.

Dabate was also charged with tampering with evidence and providing a false statement.

Following his court appearance on Monday, court officials said he planned to post the $1 million bond, however that didn't happen on Monday or Tuesday.

State police said they were called the couple's home on Birch View Drive in Ellington during the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, for a "residential alarm." Smoke was found inside the home. A short time later, police found Richard Dabate's 39-year-old wife dead.

Rockville Superior Court confirmed that Richard Dabate got out around 2:30 p.m.

