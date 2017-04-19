UConn officials investigate report of inappropriate link sent to students

A screenshot of the message sent to students

The University of Connecticut is looking into reports of a professor having sent students an inappropriate link via email recently.

Some philosophy students at UConn found a link to a pornographic website at the bottom of their homework assignment. It was reportedly sent to them by their professor, Keith Simmons.

Shortly after the email went out to students, Simmons sent out another note with an explanation. He wrote “please ignore the previous email, which seems to be infected by a bad link.”

A student shared the email on Facebook on Wednesday morning, so it has been seen by many on campus.

“I've gotten so many snap chats and videos about him and yeah everything's bad,” said student Kyle Peterson.

In a statement on Wednesday, a university spokesperson said “The university has been made aware of this matter and is in the process of reviewing it. It would be premature to draw any conclusions about what occurred until the university completes that review. We of course take the matter very seriously.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Simmons for a comment but has not heard back.

On campus, students have mixed opinions about what happened. They called the email inappropriate.

“I've talked to people that say they feel uncomfortable that a professor that age or in that level of profession is sending out links such as that,” said Kevin Kao, a UConn student.

But if it was an honest mistake, or a virus, most are willing to forgive Simmons, saying becoming a national punchline is punishment enough.

“His face his story is plastered on social media everywhere no matter where he goes if you search you're going to find a story about him,” Kao said.

UConn did not mention anything about Simmons employment status, but students said no classes have been cancelled or rescheduled.

