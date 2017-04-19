Shoreline town leaders discuss changes to boardwalk rule

Town leaders are discussing a change to the rules on the Niantic boardwalk (WFSB)

The popular boardwalk in Niantic is not so popular with dog walkers. A town law banning dogs already exists but not all people follow it.

Town leaders are now considering adding a fine that will have some "bite" to violators.

Dog walkers say adding a fine to the law banning dogs on the boardwalk and beaches is a sad tale to those who obey the laws.

"I know some people don't pick up their dog poop but that's who you go after you don't ban all dogs,” said Maryanne Sherman.

The law already exists prohibiting dogs on town-owned beaches and McCook Point Park, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Revising the laws and adding a fine would give police some backing, according to First Selectman Mark Nickerson.

"This is a way for this town or the police to enforce those rules with fines,” Nickerson said.

"Sometimes people aren't conscience about picking up after the dog. It’s not the dogs fault but it makes it messy for others,” said Patricia Wise.

While the ordinance does not apply to certified service dogs, many who frequent the parks and the popular boardwalk said adding a fine to pinch violators is a good revision.

"It’s a rule and if you break the rule, I mean on off season, I don't think it’s that big of a deal, but there are kids down here,” said Ashley Drago.

"I think, controlling that kind of thing is appropriate,” said Al Shayer.

The proposed changes in the ordinance also includes the town parks like McCook Park and the beaches.

A meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in town hall.

